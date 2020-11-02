KBC Group NV Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 184.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

