KBC Group NV Sells 393 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,279.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,118.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

