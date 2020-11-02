Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $102.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.