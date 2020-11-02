Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $31.71 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

