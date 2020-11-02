State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

PKG stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

