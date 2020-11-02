State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $80.87 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.