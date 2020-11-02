Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 121,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

