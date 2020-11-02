Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305,553 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Micron Technology by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 824,989 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.34 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

