Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 36,084 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

BWA stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

