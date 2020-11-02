Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 440,186 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440,186 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.