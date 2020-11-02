Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 46,898 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after buying an additional 267,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $190.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.