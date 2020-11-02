Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,645 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 217,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

