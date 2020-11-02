Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,347,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,817 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

