Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $229.54 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

