Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

