Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,311 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.43% of Helen of Troy worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $189.60 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.