Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,371 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.93 per share, with a total value of $135,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.58 per share, for a total transaction of $71,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,065 shares of company stock worth $2,364,995. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

