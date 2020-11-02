Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after purchasing an additional 566,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 312,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 75.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 474,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $176.14 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

