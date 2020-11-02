Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,825 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.88 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

