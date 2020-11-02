Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,052 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

BXP opened at $72.41 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

