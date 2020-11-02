Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Vistra worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 405,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Vistra by 46.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $240,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after buying an additional 364,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

