Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 171,483 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $506,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 90,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

