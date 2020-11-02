Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

