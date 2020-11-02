Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.73% of ManTech International worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 287,083 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 76.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT opened at $64.88 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.