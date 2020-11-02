Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

