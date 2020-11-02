New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $918,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.69 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

