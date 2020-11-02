New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

