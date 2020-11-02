New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $957,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $147,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE CW opened at $84.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

