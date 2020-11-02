New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $918,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 51.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

