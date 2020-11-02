State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,448 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $178.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

