ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117,041 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,737,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

