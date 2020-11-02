Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,431,000 after buying an additional 2,298,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

