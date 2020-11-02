Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,088.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 203,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Microsoft by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.