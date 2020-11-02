AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

