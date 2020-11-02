Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 425 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

