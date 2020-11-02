Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 301,700 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. ValuEngine cut shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

