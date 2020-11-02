Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

