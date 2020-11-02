Hershey Trust Co. Invests $478,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

