Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,342 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,433,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $225.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

