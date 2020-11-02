Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.