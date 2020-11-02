Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 695,008 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.28% of Investors Bancorp worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.