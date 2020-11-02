Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.