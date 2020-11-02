Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

