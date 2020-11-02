Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,336 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 126.4% during the second quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

