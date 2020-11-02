Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $133.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

