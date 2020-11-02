Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

