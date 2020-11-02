Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,258,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,866 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LBTYK opened at $18.66 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

