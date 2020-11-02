Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 938.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

