Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,302 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of VeriSign worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. AXA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in VeriSign by 411.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $247,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $190.70 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.