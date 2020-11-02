Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after buying an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

